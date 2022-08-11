Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.83.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

SBNY opened at $197.14 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

