Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.22.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ZION opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,663,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,301,000 after buying an additional 476,457 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,176,000 after buying an additional 429,080 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 647,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,864,000 after buying an additional 360,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.