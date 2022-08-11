Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the July 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Antelope Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

