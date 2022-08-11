Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the July 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Antelope Enterprise Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Antelope Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Antelope Enterprise Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antelope Enterprise (AEHL)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.