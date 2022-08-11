ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Short Interest Update

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the July 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

ABGI opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABG Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $392,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $3,335,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 84,221 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $4,759,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 73.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABG Acquisition Corp. I

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

