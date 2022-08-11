Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Down 10.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.4% during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 48,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,755,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

RDFN has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,927,331.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $354,975. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Redfin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Redfin by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 73.11% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

