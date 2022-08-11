HC Wainwright Increases ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $25.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,972,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,156,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,018,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 613.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 409,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 847,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 395,959 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

