ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $18.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

