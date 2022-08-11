Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,315,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,648,000 after purchasing an additional 144,914 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.