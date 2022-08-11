WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $958.33.

WPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.32) to GBX 1,230 ($14.86) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 219.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93. WPP has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $83.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9052 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

