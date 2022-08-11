Reviewing Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.92%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than MainStreet Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $279.68 million 3.72 $95.04 million $1.55 10.35 MainStreet Bancshares $70.31 million 2.60 $22.17 million $2.47 9.78

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 28.25% 10.22% 1.05% MainStreet Bancshares 28.43% 13.10% 1.24%

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats MainStreet Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. It is also involved in lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements. In addition, it provides consumer banking services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, online banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. Further, the company offers investment advisory services for individuals and businesses; and securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities, as well as commercial title insurance services and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 48 branch offices located throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey and in Highland Mills, New York; operated six New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Iselin, Jackson, Montville, Teaneck and Waldwick; and one New York commercial lending center to serve the Hudson Valley region. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, including government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising term loans and overdraft protection, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company provides deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. As of March 18, 2022, it operated six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C., as well as 55,000 automated teller machines. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

