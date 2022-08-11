Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) versus National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Critical Analysis

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Expro Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Expro Group and National Energy Services Reunited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 National Energy Services Reunited 0 3 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Expro Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.60%. National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 61.13%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than Expro Group.

This table compares Expro Group and National Energy Services Reunited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $825.76 million 1.66 -$131.89 million ($1.38) -9.14 National Energy Services Reunited $834.15 million 0.72 $50.09 million N/A N/A

National Energy Services Reunited has higher revenue and earnings than Expro Group.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and National Energy Services Reunited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -12.12% -0.71% -0.51% National Energy Services Reunited N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Expro Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Expro Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats Expro Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems. It also provides production assurance chemicals; laboratory services; artificial lift services; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities, as well as sources, treats, and disposes water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. The Drilling and Evaluation Services segment offers drilling and workover rigs; rig services; fishing and remedial solutions; directional and turbines drilling services; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; wireline logging services; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from a well, as well as rents drilling tools. It also provides oilfield solutions for thru-tubing intervention; tubular running services; and a range of wellhead products, flow control equipment, and frac equipment. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

