Financial Comparison: Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verano and Village Farms International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Verano alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 115.21 -$14.68 million ($0.35) -15.20 Village Farms International $268.02 million 0.95 -$9.08 million ($0.09) -32.11

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Village Farms International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.4% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Village Farms International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verano and Village Farms International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80 Village Farms International 0 2 3 0 2.60

Verano currently has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 459.38%. Village Farms International has a consensus target price of $12.05, indicating a potential upside of 316.96%. Given Verano’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than Village Farms International.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and Village Farms International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -10.96% -5.83% -3.57% Village Farms International -2.87% -2.13% -1.53%

Summary

Village Farms International beats Verano on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verano

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Village Farms International

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.