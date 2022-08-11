Analysts Set TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target at $17.38

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCRR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of TCR2 Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 1,132,206 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,584.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 124,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.78. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile



TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

