PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives $27.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE PWSC opened at $16.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PowerSchool by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after buying an additional 710,396 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in PowerSchool by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

