Reborn Coffee, Inc. (REBN) Announces August 15th IPO

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (REBN) is planning to raise $6 million in an IPO on the week of August 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,200,000 shares at $5.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Reborn Coffee, Inc. generated $2.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $3.4 million. The company has a market-cap of $64.4 million.

EF Hutton acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Reborn Coffee, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: Reborn Coffee updated its IPO in an S-1/A filing dated Aug. 1, 2022, with new terms: 1.2 million shares at $5.00 each to raise $6.0 million.) (**Note: Concurrently with the IPO: Selling stockholders are also registering 1.8 million shares (1,824,246 shares), which may be sold from time to time after Reborn Coffee’s stock has started trading on the NASDAQ. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sales of the selling stockholders’ shares. (Note: **This IPO consists of only shares of common stock. However, the company has also agreed to issue warrants to the representatives of the underwriters. **Also, please see note at the end of this IPO Profile about the company’s previous IPO filings.) Reborn Coffee is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at nine company-owned retail locations, kiosks and cafes. We serve customers at our retail locations in Brea, La Crescenta, Glendale, Corona Del Mar, Arcadia, Laguna Woods, Riverside, San Francisco and Manhattan Beach, with Huntington Beach in development. Additionally, we expect to begin franchising in 2022 and expect to continue to develop additional retail locations as we expand outside of California. We are an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. We believe Reborn differentiates itself from other coffee roasters through its innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting and brewing our coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. Jay Kim has served as the CEO of Reborn Coffee since the inception of the Company in 2014. Reborn Coffee was incorporated in 2015. (See page 46 of the prospectus). From Mr. Kim’s bio in the prospectus: “On July 1, 2007, Mr. Kim founded Wellspring Industry, Inc., which created the yogurt distribution company “Tutti Frutti” and the bakery-café franchise “O’My Buns.” Tutti Frutti grew to approximately 700 agents worldwide that offered self-serve frozen yogurt. Mr. Kim sold the majority ownership of Wellspring to group of investors in 2017 to focus his efforts on Reborn Coffee.” The source of coffee defines specialty coffee. The coffee industry has gone through the first, second, third and fourth waves – ranging from coffee blends and mixes of Robusta and Arabica coffee beans in the first and second waves to single-origin source and one variety of coffee bean (specifically Arabica) in the third wave. Single-origin beans can focus on specific countries and even on specific regions such as Coban in Guatemala. Arabica beans are considered premier due to the specific requirements for their growth and the high-quality flavor they produce. Arabica coffee is required to be grown in higher, cooler elevations. Differentiated from other coffee companies, the Reborn Wash Process is the key to creating the clean flavor of our coffee. Our Wash Process is distinguished by the use of magnetized water to wash our green coffee beans when they arrive at the Reborn facility, in order to extract impurities and enhance hydration before the roasting process. Magnetizing water is a process that converts the particles of water, which can naturally appear in various sizes, into evenly sized particles. As a result of this process, we believe that the water increases its hydration and ability to absorb into organic material. Our water is created through a water magnetizing device in which water is flowed through the device and magnetizes the water on-site immediately prior to use. After the wash, we roast our washed-green beans based on the profile of each single-origin. After the coffee beans are roasted, they are then packaged into various products such as whole bean coffee, pour over packs, and cold brew packs. Those products can be purchased online at the company’s website. Additionally, whole bean inventory is also supplied to our retail locations, kiosks and cafes. A portion of the roasted coffee is also allotted to create our award-winning cold brew concentrate. Our cold brew production is created using a proprietary percolation technique, also using magnetized water at each step to enhance the flavor of the cold brew. **Note: In 2021, we generated revenue of approximately $2.3 million and recorded a net loss of $3.4 million, compared with 2020 revenue of $793,000 and a net loss of $1.1 million of net loss. **Note: In 2021, each retail location generated about $445,000 in average unit volume (AUV). (Notes from previous SEC filings: Reborn Coffee revised its IPO in an S-1/A filing dated July 21, 2022, by deleting the number of shares. In an S-1/A filing dated June 28, 2022, Reborn Coffee revamped its IPO by removing the warrants and stating that it now plans to offer 15 million shares; no pricing terms were disclosed. Reborn Coffee filed its S-1 on Dec. 29, 2021.) “.

Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2015 and has 75 employees. The company is located at 580 N. Berry Street, Brea, CA 92821 and can be reached via phone at (714) 784-6369 or on the web at http://www.reborncoffee.com/.

