Bright Scholar Education Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, August 19th (NYSE:BEDU)

Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, August 19th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 19th.

Bright Scholar Education Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:BEDU opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.