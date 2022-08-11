Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

AKBA stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.26% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 73,020 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,762,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 59.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 769,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 286,788 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

