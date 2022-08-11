Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Fossil Group Price Performance
Shares of FOSL opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $341.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $20.00.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Fossil Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter worth about $819,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 84.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,617 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 140,000 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fossil Group by 44.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,231 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fossil Group (FOSL)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.