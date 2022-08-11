Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of FOSL opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $341.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $258,546.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,682.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $258,546.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,682.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,215,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,809.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter worth about $819,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 84.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,617 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 140,000 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fossil Group by 44.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,231 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

