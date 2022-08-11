Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,202 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

