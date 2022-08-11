Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $249.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.19. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
