Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $249.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.19. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

