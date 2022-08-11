IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp Price Performance

Shares of IAC opened at $73.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $158.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $137,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 92.3% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 546,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,502,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $1,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.