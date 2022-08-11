News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. News has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that News will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in News by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of News by 0.8% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,056,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,413,000 after purchasing an additional 97,498 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 25.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

