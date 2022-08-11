Brokers Issue Forecasts for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Community Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.442 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

