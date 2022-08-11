Kazia Therapeutics Limited Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kazia Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.27). The consensus estimate for Kazia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Kazia Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KZIA. HC Wainwright cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kazia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

