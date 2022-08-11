GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. Cormark has a “Not Updated” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

GDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:GDI opened at C$50.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.90. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$41.00 and a one year high of C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.77 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.91 per share, with a total value of C$73,365.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,365.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

