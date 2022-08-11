Research Analysts Set Expectations for Telstra Co. Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telstra in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year. The consensus estimate for Telstra’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telstra’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. Telstra has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

