Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

