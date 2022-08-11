Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Otter Tail Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ OTTR opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.
