TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

TACT opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.79.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

About TransAct Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 53,644 shares during the period. Finally, 325 Capital LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

See Also

