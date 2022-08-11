TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %
TACT opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.79.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.