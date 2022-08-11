Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CWEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

CWEN opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,745,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,651,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,809,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 106,426 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

