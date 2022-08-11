Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PetIQ, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PetIQ in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for PetIQ’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get PetIQ alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PetIQ from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

PetIQ Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of PETQ opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $415.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,403.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,403.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $79,634.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $158,982. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 327,174 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.