Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NYSE:HIL opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Hill International has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $97.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.69.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter.
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
