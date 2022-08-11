Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hill International Stock Performance

NYSE:HIL opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Hill International has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $97.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hill International

About Hill International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIL. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill International during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 248,754 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Hill International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.