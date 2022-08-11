STERIS (NYSE:STE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STE. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.71.

STE stock opened at $210.26 on Thursday. STERIS has a 52 week low of $192.40 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.71.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in STERIS by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of STERIS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 420,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

