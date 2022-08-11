NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $321.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 16.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NACCO Industries in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

