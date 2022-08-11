NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
NACCO Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $321.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
Featured Articles
