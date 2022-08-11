Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 380 ($4.59) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGEN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 346.50 ($4.19).

Legal & General Group Stock Up 4.1 %

LGEN opened at GBX 281.20 ($3.40) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 261.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The company has a market cap of £16.79 billion and a PE ratio of 852.12.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.00%.

In other news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 9,952 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £24,780.48 ($29,942.58). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £2,228.82 ($2,693.11). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £24,780.48 ($29,942.58). Insiders acquired 22,667 shares of company stock worth $5,853,633 over the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

