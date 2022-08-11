Barclays Trims WPP (LON:WPP) Target Price to GBX 950

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,230 ($14.86) to GBX 915 ($11.06) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.48) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,210 ($14.62).

WPP stock opened at GBX 815 ($9.85) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 837.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 968.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. WPP has a one year low of GBX 753.60 ($9.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88). The stock has a market cap of £8.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,537.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

