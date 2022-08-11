Piper Sandler Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $84.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.25.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $78.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,594 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

