Cowen Begins Coverage on Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMCR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Immunocore Price Performance

Immunocore stock opened at $53.95 on Monday. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.59. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 295.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.86%. The business had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunocore will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter worth $373,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

