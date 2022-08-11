Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $30.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5109 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

