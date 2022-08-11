Brokerages Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target at $480.00

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom Stock Down 0.2 %

Swisscom stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.14.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.