Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives $71.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Kion Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $11.52 on Monday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

