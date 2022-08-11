Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$31.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.33.

Several research analysts have commented on ABX shares. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$21.10 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$19.02 and a 1 year high of C$33.50. The stock has a market cap of C$37.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.58.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

