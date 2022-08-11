Brokerages Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target at $18.10

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Cary Devore acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Utz Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

UTZ opened at $18.25 on Monday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

