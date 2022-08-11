Brokerages Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target at $18.10

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.10.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Cary Devore acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Utz Brands
Utz Brands Stock Up 1.4 %
UTZ opened at $18.25 on Monday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.70.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Utz Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.