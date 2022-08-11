PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives $22.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PREKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $13.38 on Monday. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

