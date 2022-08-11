Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $56.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCYC. B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of BCYC opened at $28.44 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $843.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 68.7% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,855,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,441,000 after acquiring an additional 755,993 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after buying an additional 407,005 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,006,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after buying an additional 73,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

