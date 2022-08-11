BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$136.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$136.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOO shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of DOO opened at C$100.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.74.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 12.1899996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

