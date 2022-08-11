BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$136.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$136.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOO shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
BRP Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of DOO opened at C$100.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.74.
BRP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.
BRP Company Profile
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
Read More
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.