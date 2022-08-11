Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) PT at $32.89

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TIXT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

NYSE:TIXT opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

