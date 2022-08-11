Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives GBX 7,887.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,887.50 ($95.31).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RKT. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($75.08), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($579,127.38).

RKT opened at GBX 6,566 ($79.34) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £46.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,544.94. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,307.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,136.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

