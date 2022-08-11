Analysts Set Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Target Price at $2.69

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.56.
TGB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday.
Taseko Mines Price Performance
TGB opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $332.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.