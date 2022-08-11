Analysts Set Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Target Price at $2.69

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

TGB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

TGB opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $332.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,997 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 248.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

