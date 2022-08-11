Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$16.66 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.66.

SIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.75 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 1.2 %

SIA opened at C$13.74 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$12.32 and a one year high of C$16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 24.98.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$174.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 170.18%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.