Brokerages Set Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Target Price at $112.56

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $942,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $42,937.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $942,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,647 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duolingo Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $101.38 on Monday. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

